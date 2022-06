Security beefed up outside Mukesh Ambani's Antilia after alert from taxi driver about suspicious passengers

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 28: Reliance Jio on Tuesday said that Akash Ambani has been appointed as the Chairman of the board after Mukesh Ambani resigned as the Director of the company on June 27.

Akash Ambani is appointed as the Non-executive Director of Reliance Jio.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 17:04 [IST]