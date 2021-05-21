YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mucormycosis: Jammu and Kashmir reports first case of black fungus

    By
    |

    Jammu, May 21: The first case of black fungus or mucormycosis in Jammu and Kashmir was on Friday detected in a 40-year-old man here, officials said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The COVID-19 patient, who is admitted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, is critical, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, said.

    Giving details, Principal GMC hospital, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma told PTI that the man suffers from diabetes and was immunocompromised.

    She said that this is an avoidable complication which can be restricted by strictly monitoring the blood sugar levels of COVID-19 patients put on steroids, which was being undertaken by doctors at the hospital.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir black fungus coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X