Mr. Asia Bronze Medalist Accredits his win to his coach and motivator Harminder Dulowal

Once Albert Schweitzer rightly said- "Life becomes harder for us when we live for others, but it also becomes richer and happier. In this modern world, where most of us are struggling to meet our goals and achieve what we aspire for, some people do not only achieve their dreams but also help others to find a way to succeed. Albert Einstein sums it up in a beautiful statement- "Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile".

Abiding by the same principle, Harminder Dulowal, a resident of Punjab, has done a commendable job in bringing a positive change in the life of many people. Harminder, who is currently serving as the President of the Fitness International Federation (FIF), is a bodybuilder by profession. There was a time when Harminder weighed only 38 kg and everyone used to ridicule him. But as it is said that those who do not give up on their dreams only achieve success.

After taking admission to College for his higher studies, Harminder started paying attention to bodybuilding so that he could silence his critics who used to bully him, which he eventually did so. After this, he started participating in many competitions as well. After winning several titles at the national level, Harminder started participating in international competitions as well, which included Mr. World and Mr. Asia. In 2018 he created history by winning the gold medal in the Mr. Asia competition. Today Harminder is a well-known fitness coach and motivational speaker.

Harminder is a pure vegetarian and he credits his strong body to his vegetarian diet. He has also judged 4 international competitions so far. But this was not enough for him, he wanted to give something back to society. Therefore, Harminder gives body-building training to people every day who may not be physically and financially capable to afford bodybuilding. Ankush Kumar is a testament to the same. Ankush Kumar met Harminder through social media.

Ankush had gone through three major operations in the past and the doctor had said that he would never be able to pursue bodybuilding. In such a situation, when everything seemed over for Ankush, Harminder came as a guiding light for the bodybuilder. Working with a positive mindset, he helped Ankush boost his self-confidence and morale.

Apart from this, because Ankush was from a normal family, Harminder took care of all his expenses and gave him free training. It was Harminder's positive mindset and Ankush's hard work that helped him create history by winning the Bronze Medal in the Mr. Asia Bodybuilding Competition. Not only Ankush but hundreds of people have been benefitted from the Nobel cause that Harminder works for. Apart from this, Harminder also inspires and motivates many differently-abled people to do bodybuilding and works to empower them by giving them free training.

