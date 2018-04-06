MP violence over SC/ST Act: Internet services restored in Bhind, curfew relaxed for 12 hours

Internet services were restored in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind and curfew was relaxed for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. Eight people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted during the Monday's Bharat Bandh called by various Dalit groups.

The Supreme Court had refused to stay its order on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act.

Over 60 injured people are being treated in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts. The bandh-related violence has left eight people dead till now - four in Bhind, three in Gwalior and one in Morena district, officials said.

