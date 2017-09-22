MP Vasanthi Murugesan, Dinakaran-loyalist joins EPS camp

Amid mounting trouble for sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, Tenkasi MP Vasanthi Murugesan has joined Tamil Nadu Chief MInister Edappadi Palaniswami faction on Friday.

Vasanthi Murugesan was a Dinakaran supporter.

Vasanthi has said that TTV Dinakaran has come to the team after joining DMK. MP Vasanthi suddenly met with the CM E Palaniswami in his residence in Chennai.

She then accused TTV Dinakaran of trying to topple the EPS government along with the opposition party DMK. She questioned the rationale behind the plan to topple the current government.

Vasanthi Murugesan is the first leader to join the EPS camp since the Madras High Court stayed the floor test in Tamil Nadu assembly. The court is yet to take up pleas challenging the disqualification of 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran.

