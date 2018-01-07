MP: Modi to address top-level police conference in Gwalior today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will attend the three-day annual conference of top police officers on January 7-8 at the Border Security Force (BSF) Academy at Tekanpur in Gwalior.

An official release said,'' Modi is expected to meet the police officers of the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) from all states and central police organisations and speak on new-age crime like cyberterrorism and radicalisation of youth.''

This is the fourth time that the conference of police officers is just not confined in Delhi. The idea of holding the meeting of police chiefs outside the national capital was mooted by Modi after he became PM in 2014.

The Prime Minister addressed similar conferences in Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo in Rann of Kutch of Gujarat in 2015 and National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)