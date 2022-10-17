MP: Cops books Muslim man who impersonated as Hindu and raped woman

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against a man named Mohammad Akram who had impersonated as a Hindu and lured a woman before raping her at a hotel.

The incident took place in Bhopal city, Madhya Pradesh. The accused called himself as Amar Kushwaha and developed friendship with the victim. After getting to know for over a month, he took her to a hotel and allegedly raped her.

It is also alleged that he coerced her into converting to Islam and threatened to kill her. The Hindu woman is a mother of two children and resides at the Ashok Garden locality.

Based on the complaint by the Hindu woman, Akram was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religious Act 2020.

MP| Woman complained that 2 months ago she became friends with a man.He introduced himself as Amar Kushwaha. Today he took her to a hotel &raped her.He revealed his real name as Mohd. Akram.FIR registered on the basis of complaint. Search on to nab him:SHO MP Nagar,Bhopal (16.10) pic.twitter.com/kToQbZcPMg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 16, 2022

"The complainant girl told that she has been talking to a young man on call for a month, who introduced himself as Amar Kushwaha, who took her to the hotel today and raped her", Madhya Pradesh Nagar Police Station In-charge Sudhir Arjariya told news agency ANI.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch told ANI which staged a protest and demanded strictest action told ANI that they would not allow love jihad.

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 10:53 [IST]