    MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to attend BJP party programme in Hyerabad today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Jan 07: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in a programme organised to welcome Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on January 7 following his release from Karimnagar prison, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    National president of BJP's OBC Morcha K Laxman said Chouhan will address the "grand welcoming" programme.

    Sanjay Kumar whose planned protest was foiled on Sunday for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines, was arrested on various charges including violation of provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), police said. He was sent to 14-day judicial remand but was subsequently granted bail by the Telangana High Court and released on Wednesday.

    Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was taken into custody on Sunday night when he planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest, a night vigil, in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against a state government order on introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

    Meanwhile, BJP Telangana unit in a press release said their national President J P Nadda on Thursday met MPs, MLAs and other senior party leaders at Maheshwaram near here.

    Appreciating the party's agitational programmes against the ruling TRS in the state, Nadda said the cadre should work aiming for BJP to come to power in 2023 Assembly elections. He said the ruling party is losing confidence among the public and BJP should work towards capitalising it. Sanjay Kumar also spoke at the meeting.

    Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 8:59 [IST]
    X