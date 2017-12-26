MP CM Chouhan returns home from Gujarat without attending Rupani's swearing-in ceremony

Amid speculations that the BJP top brass is considering a change of leadership in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday returned home without attending the glittering oath taking ceremony of Vijay Rupani as Gujarat chief minister, raising eyebrows.

Chouhan left for Gujarat by the state plane early morning today but returned to Madhya Pradesh without attending the oath taking ceremony.

He gave a bouquet of flower to the Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel at the venue where the oath taking ceremony was to take place and left for Madhya Pradesh even before the ceremony started.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and so were the chief ministers of 18 BJP-ruled states. Even party partriach LK Advani came all the way to Gandhinagar to attend the oath taking ceremony of Vijay Rupani as Gujarat chief minister.

Reacting to a question over why he did not attend the oath taking ceremony he said, "I had two important events in Kolaras and Mungawali so I took permission from National President Amit Shah and returned to MP."

According to the official programme released by the Chief Minister's office for Tuesday Chouhan was to leave for Ahmedabad from Bhopal at 8 am from where he was to leave to Gandhinagar Secretariat Ground, the venue of the oath taking ceremony, by road. He was to participate in the oath taking ceremony as per his official programme and leave for Guna from Ahmedabad at 12.50 pm.

By-elections are to be held in Kolaras in district Shivpuri and Mungawali in Ashok Nagar district and Chouhan is desperate to win these two seats after the BJP recently lost the Chitrakoot by-elections to the Congress.

Rumours are abuzz that the BJP top brass is considering a change of leadership in the state.

