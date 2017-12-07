Move Indian embassy to Jerusalem says Subramanian Swamy post Trump statement

Senior BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy wants the Indian embassy to be moved to Jerusalem. This statement was made by Swamy a few hours after US President Donald Trump ordered his administration to move the American embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Trump also said that it was time for the US to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Both the Indian and US embassies are located in Tel Aviv.

Swamy said that Israel has international recognition of a part of Jerusalem as its territory and hence India should shift its embassy to this part of the city.

Following these announcements by Trump several jihadi groups took to messaging channels calling for a bloodbath in America. The Indian Intelligence Bureau too issued an alert.

OneIndia News