Mother's Day 2021: Date in India, history and significance of this beautiful day

New Delhi, May 04: It is evident that A mother's love is always unconditional and pure for her children. Since the day she felt you inside her womb, till the day she is alive, she only gives and never complains.

Mother is a beautiful creation of God. She is selfless, loving human who sacrifices her wants for the needs of children. She protects you, loves you, cares for you and gives her best to make you a competent human being.

To honour the love of all the mothers and pay tribute for everything a mother does assiduously for her child, mother's day is celebrated every year.

When is Mother's Day?

The second Sunday of May is celebrated as the Mother's Day every year in India. This year it will be celebrated on Sunday, May 9.

"Mothers never retire, no matter how old her children are she is always a Mom, always willing to encourage and help her children in any way she can!" -Catherine Pulsifer

Mother's Day is celebrated at different places on different dates. In UK, Mother's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday.

In Greece, Mother's Day is celebrated on February 2, linking the day with Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ at the temple.

History of Mother's Day

It is believed that Mother's Day was first celebrated in the US. A woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother because her mother expressed a desire and had asked her to hold a memorial after her death. Thus, three years after her mother's death on May 10, 1908, Jarvis held a memorial ceremony to honour her mother and all mothers at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church.

However, in 1912, the Governor of West Virginia proclaimed Mother's Day and in 1913, Pennsylvania's Governor also did the same. In the US in 1914, Mother's Day became an official holiday when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as a day to pay honour to the motherhood.