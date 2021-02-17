More than 60 poultry birds found dead in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 17: As many as sixty-five poultry birds reported dead on February 15 in Jalgaon district, informed the Maharashtra government. So far 7,12,172 poultry birds, 26,03,728 eggs and 72,974 kg of poultry feed have been destroyed from the infected zone.

    According to the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said, "till January 30 outbreaks of avian influenza have been confirmed in 10 States/UTs- Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir for poultry birds."

    As many as 13 States/UTs, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Bihar reported avian influenza among crow/migratory/wild birds.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 8:34 [IST]
