Morbi bridge collapse: Congress wants probe headed by retired SC or HC judge

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Congress on Monday demanded a probe headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge into the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat.

The Opposition party also sought financial and medical assistance from the government to all those affected. Over 130 people have died in the bridge collapse. The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed Sunday evening.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to those killed in the tragedy, and said that may God give the strength to the families who have lost their loved ones to bear the loss. Speaking with reporters here, he said the reasons for the collapse of the bridge that reopened five days ago, ought to be known.

"Why were so many people allowed. There should be an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge," Kharge said. The bereaved families and those affected should be provided all assistance and given compensation by the government, he said.

Those injured should be provided all assistance in medical treatment by the government, he added. "Our (Congress) leaders have reached there. Ashok Gehlot is also reaching. We will try to help out as much as possible. We don't want to indulge in any politics over it or blame anyone at this point of time.

Blame can be established only when the report of the probe is out," he said. According to the latest information, 132 people lost their lives in the tragedy and two are still missing.

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British-era hanging bridge when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to the huge crowd on it.