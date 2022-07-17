Monsoon Session: All-party meeting today, govt to discuss ways to maximise House productivity

LS Speaker to convene all party meet today ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 17: Seeking smooth functioning of Parliament's Monsoon session beginning July 18, the government will hold an all-party meet today while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties.

The government aims to formulate a strategy to maximize the productivity of the House along with addressing the cencerns of the Opposition during the course of the session.

The customary meeting of all parties has been called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday morning to discuss the agenda and seek their support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present.

Monsoon Session of Parliament: 24 Bills listed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the meeting as he has done so in the past.

Birla has invited floor leaders of various parties for a meeting on Saturday evening at 4 pm. Naidu has convened the meeting on July 17 at 6 pm.

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

This will also be the last session for Naidu in his current term which is ending on August 10.

The notification for holding the election to the vice president's post has been made and the last date for filing nominations is July 19.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition are yet to name their candidates.