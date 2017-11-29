Money laundering case: ED opposes meat exporter Moin Qureshi’s bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday opposed the bail application of controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, arrested in a money laundering case. The court put up the matter for arguments on Thursday.

In a written submission filed before special judge Arun Bharadwaj, the central probe agency said that the offences allegedly committed by the accused were serious in nature and he should not be granted the relief.

Special public prosecutor NK Matta, appearing for the ED, claimed that the accused was likely to hamper the ongoing probe if the relief was granted.

The accused, currently lodged in jail, has claimed in his application that he should be granted the bail as he was not required for further probe and the investigation has been completed.

Qureshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in August on charges of collecting illegal money and offering gratification to several government officials between 2011 and 2014.

The agency has charged Qureshi with generating money through illegal activities in collusion with public servants and extorting money, including Rs 5 crore on behalf of then CBI chief A P Singh from an Andhra Pradesh industrialist Pradeep Koneru.

It had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s south Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)