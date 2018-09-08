Momo Challenge: Here is what you should do to monitor your child

New Delhi, Sep 8: With the Momo Challenge becoming a matter of concern, the Women and Child Development Ministry has issued a safety alert.

The game, reportedly being circulated on various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, consists of "a variety of self-harming dares" and finally ends with a suicide challenge.

In its advisory the ministry said,"the game inspires teenagers/children/any other user (player) to add unknown contacts on WhatsApp by the name of Momo."

Once the contact is added, the image of "a terrifying" Japanese Momo doll with bulging eyes appears in the contact. "The game controller then entices players to perform a series of challenges. Players of the game are threatened with violent images, audios or videos if they do not follow instructions," the ministry said.

The ministry also advised parents to remain alert of their wards and their activities.

"Monitor online and social media activity of your children to ensure that they are not engaging in this (Momo) challenge. Keep your eyes open for unusually secretive behaviour, mostly related to their online activity," the ministry also advised.

It suggested that the parents install "a good cyber/mobile parenting software" in the devices used by children to monitor their activities.

"Remind your child that you are there and will support them... If you fear your child may be at risk, get professional help right away," the advisory further noted.