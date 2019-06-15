Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme to resume from June 30

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 15: The Mann ki Baat radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume on June 30 at 11 am after it was discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections in which he was a candidate.

Modi is looking forward to discussing public insights in his upcoming episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Prasar Bharati News Services also sought suggestions from people for the programme in a tweet.

"PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat is back again! Want your ideas/inputs on Mann Ki Baat, share them on mygov.in or dial 1800-11-7800," it said.

Not even a pull aside, the message Modi conveyed to Imran Khan

Prime Minister has also asked everyone to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to the public, said the government.

Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence of his party's victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme would resume after the polls and he wished to talk to people through it for years.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.