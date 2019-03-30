  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Modinomics' flopped: Congress on 134 per cent fiscal deficit

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The Congress on Saturday said the Modi government was set to borrow Rs 7.1 lakh crore and cited that the fiscal deficit had risen to 134 per cent in the first 11 months of the current financial year.

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the "Modinomics" had flopped in the election year and asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to introspect.

    Modinomics flopped: Congress on 134 per cent fiscal deficit
    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. PTI file photo

    "Modi Government to borrow Rs 7.1 Lakh Crore this fiscal," Surjewala tweeted.

    Is Rahul Gandhi killing NYAY before its birth?

    He also cited a media report that claimed that the Centre plans to borrow Rs 4.41 lakh crore in the first half of the financial year 2019-2020 amid rising demands for repayments.

    "Fiscal Deficit rises to a whopping 134%! Election Year= Modinomics Flop, Modiji Tiptop! Let 'Bogus Blog Min' introspect," he said, in an apparent reference to Jaitley.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress randeep surjewala arun jaitley lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 14:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue