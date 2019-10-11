Modi-Xi Jinping meet: What's cooking, what's on menu for Chinese premier at Mamallapuram?

By Simran Kashyap

Chennai, Oct 11: Mamallapuram, a coastal town located about 56 kilometres south of Chennai, is all set to host the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This would be the second informal meeting between Modi and the Chinese premier after their first one in Wuhan, China, in 2018.

The two-day informal visit will not witness the signing of any Memorandum of Understandings or agreements.

At 4 pm, Modi will take Xi to three iconic monuments of Mamallapuram -- Arjuna's Penance, Panch Rathas and the Shore temple. Then the two leaders will witness a cultural programme at the temple complex.

They will sit together in the lawns of the Shore temple and exchange views on charting a new roadmap of development and cooperation. Then, the prime minister will host a private dinner for Xi at the temple complex.

When such high-profile meeting will be taking place, the thing that becomes highly important is FOOD! So, what will Xi eat?

Here is all you need to know about WHAT'S ON THE MENU?

A latest report suggests that local Tamil cuisine including Thakkali Rasam,Arachavitta Sambar,Kadalai Kuruma and Kavanarasi Halwa will be served to Chinese President Xi Jinping at dinner today.

Earlier there were reports that the Chinese premier is bringing with him a team of personal chefs, sources at the ITC Grand Chola, where he will be staying was quoted by a leading daily. A standard meal of the President looks like this: Pork and onion buns, stewed pork liver and a generous serving of greens.