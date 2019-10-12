Modi-Xi arrive for 'one-to-one' talk at Fisherman's Cove in 'eco-friendly' e-cart

India

Chennai, Oct 12:

By Vishal S

Chennai, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the second consecutive today. The 'one-to-one' meeting between the two leaders was held at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort in Kovalam.

Kovalam's Fisherman's Cove was decked up for this crucial meeting. After 'one to one' talk, both sides will hold offical delegation level talks after which there would be lunch and Xi Jinping will leave for Nepal. Both sides are likely to issue separate press statements.

"Day 2 of the Informal Summit ...PM @narendramodi received Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume their conversation. An eco-friendly ride to 'Machan' at Taj Fisherman's Cove for another round of 'one-on-one' meeting followed by delegation-level talks and lunch. #ChennaiConnect," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

After formally welcoming President Xi on his third visit to India and showing him the historical sites of Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi hosted a spectacular cultural performance for the Chinese side on Friday evening. PM held hectic rounds of diplomatic parleys and engagements lasting for almost three hours with the Chinese delegation over dinner and beyond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday discussed the issues of terrorism and radicalisation. Both leaders are said to have interacted for nearly five hours in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

[Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plugging at a beach in Mamallapuram]

Then in the evening, the two leaders held a two-and-half hour conversation over dinner during which they discussed a range of issues, including on their respective national visions and governance priorities, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said at a late evening press conference.