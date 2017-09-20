Modi tweets and praises 'Swachh' paintings of students from Assam, Arunachal

New Delhi, Sep 20: Since the time he took up the job of India's Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has been on a regularly basis stressing on the need to make the country "Swachh" (clean).

In fact, soon after becoming the PM, Modi started his pet project, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), the main emphasis of which is to end open defecation, providing clean drinking water and spick and span surroundings.

On Tuesday, Modi tweeted and praised the prize-winning painting of Narmada Chetri, a student of Assam, on the theme of need for people to join the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

"Narmada Chetri from Assam's prize winning painting is themed on the need for more and more people to join Swachh Bharat Mission," the PM tweeted.

On Wednesday, Modi tweeted another painting done by Monmaya Sonar, a student of Arunachal Pradesh, on the same topic of Clean India Mission.

"Monmaya Sonar from West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh won a prize for this artwork, in which she has illustrated a Swachh Bharat. @swachhbharat," tweeted Modi.

The paintings were part of an initiative of Union human resource development ministry to "promote the message of swachhta (cleanliness) on a massive scale and engage smart, young minds in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan through national-level essay and painting competitions organised across all the schools on Teachers' Day".

On the micro-blogging site on Monday, Modi also thanked people who took part in cleanliness activities and other social initiatives on Sunday (September 17), which was also the PM's birthday.

"I specially appreciate all those who took part in cleanliness activities & other social service initiatives across India yesterday," tweeted Modi.

Modi's birthday was marked as Sewa Divas (Service Day) on Sunday and several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took part in cleanliness drive across the country.

