Modi travels in seaplane from Sabarmati river to Dharoi dam

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday travelled in a seaplane from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district.

Modi boards sea-plane at Sabarmati riverfront

Modi boards sea-plane at Sabarmati riverfront

Narendra Modi will conclude his month-long high-decibel campaign for Gujarat assembly elections by landing on the Sabarmati riverfront in a sea-plane from where he will proceed to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district.

Modi to visit Ambaji temple

Modi to visit Ambaji temple

Modi will then proceed by road to the revered Ambaji Temple in North Gujarat, which goes to the polls on Thursday.

As roadshows cancelled:

As roadshows cancelled:

Both the PM and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi have been denied permission to hold roadshows in the poll-bound Gujarat, citing traffic situation.

Nitin Gadkari witnessed test landing of Sea plane in Mumbai waters

Nitin Gadkari witnessed test landing of Sea plane in Mumbai waters

On Saturday, Nitin Gadkari had witnessed the test landing of a seaplane in Mumbai waters.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

narendra modi, sabarmati, river, ahmedabad

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.