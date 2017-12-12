Modi travels in seaplane from Sabarmati river to Dharoi dam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday travelled in a seaplane from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district.
Modi boards sea-plane at Sabarmati riverfront
Narendra Modi will conclude his month-long high-decibel campaign for Gujarat assembly elections by landing on the Sabarmati riverfront in a sea-plane from where he will proceed to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district.
Modi to visit Ambaji temple
Modi will then proceed by road to the revered Ambaji Temple in North Gujarat, which goes to the polls on Thursday.
As roadshows cancelled:
Both the PM and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi have been denied permission to hold roadshows in the poll-bound Gujarat, citing traffic situation.
Nitin Gadkari witnessed test landing of Sea plane in Mumbai waters
On Saturday, Nitin Gadkari had witnessed the test landing of a seaplane in Mumbai waters.
OneIndia News