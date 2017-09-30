Modi to take part in Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday attend Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort ground in the New Delhi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on Vijaya Dashmi,"Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

It will be the second time, after 2014, that PM Modi will celebrate Dussehra in the capital.

Earlier in 2015, Modi was in Andhra Pradesh where he laid the foundation stone of Amravati, the new capital of the state and in 2016, he celebrated Dussehra in Lucknow.

According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu are also expected to take part in Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort along with PM Modi.

President Kovind also took to Twitter to offer his greetings on the festival. In a tweet, he said, "Greetings to fellow citizens on Vijaya Dashami, a celebration of victory of good over evil. Shubho Bijoya!" Delhi BJP President Manoj Tewari, along with Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel are also expected to be present at the event.

Around 8000 personnel have been deployed at the Red Fort and adjoining areas in which Special Cell team, SPG and Paramilitary Forces will be deployed at Red Fort.

