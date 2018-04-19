Modi shares poem penned by him in Gujarati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a poem titled 'Ramata Ram Akela' penned by him in his mother tongue - Gujarati.

"Here is my poem 'Ramata Ram Akela', which I had referred to during the programme in London last evening," Modi tweeted along with his 10-line poem. Responding to a question at the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme in London, Modi had said he writes poem in Gujarati.

When requested to share few couplets from his poems, Modi said he can't recall at the moment but promised to share it on the social media.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day