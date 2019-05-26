  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi set for first bilateral visit after election victory, likely to visit Maldives on June 7

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: After swearing-in for the second term, Narendra Modi will go to Maldives for his first bilateral foreign visit. He is likely to visit Maldives between June 7 - 8.

    President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has congratulated Modi on the electoral win recently secured by the Bharatiya Janaata Party and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    Modi set for first bilateral visit after election victory, likely to visit Maldives on June 7
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In November last year, PM Modi had visited the Maldives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih after he surprisingly defeated Abdulla Yameen in the presidential polls.

    Modi meets Venkaiah Naidu ahead of first visit to Gujarat after poll victory

    During President Solih's visit to India in December, New Delhi had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.

    However, the President's Office stated that they have not been officially informed of a visit by the Indian Foreign Ministry.

    The BJP led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-BJP president Amit Shah duo - has secured 302 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha.

    Meanwhile, the Congress, the main Opposition party, managed to increase its vote share from 2014 only by a handful of votes, with a final tally of 52 votes. There will be no Leader of Opposition in the upcoming Lower House for a second consecutive term.

    With 23 May mandate, Modi also becomes the first prime minister to return to power winning a bigger vote share for the party enjoying full single-party majority in the Lok Sabha since Jawaharlal Nehru's victory in 1957 Lok Sabha election.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi ibrahim mohamed solih nda maldives

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue