Modi reviews security, policing at meet of DGPs, IGPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting in Madhya Pradesh with top police officers of all states. The meeting focused on specific areas of policing and security.

Modi also reviewed the status of the decisions taken in the last three years. The PM addressed the annual conference of DGPs and IGPs at the BSF Academy in Gwalior's Tekanpur and spoke on key security issues. "At the conference of DGPs and IGPs in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, there were insightful presentations and fruitful discussions on aspects relating to our security apparatus. There was also a presentation on the implementation status of decisions taken during the last three years," Modi tweeted.

PM Modi was received at a military air base by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gwalior Mayor Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and other officials. After his arrival, Modi inaugurated five new buildings at the BSF Academy. "Had focussed discussions with groups of officers on specific areas of policing and security. I also inaugurated five new buildings at the BSF Academy," the PM also tweeted.

OneIndia News