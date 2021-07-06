YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Ministry of Co-operation’: Modi govt creates new ministry for strengthening cooperative movement

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on Tuesday created new Ministry of Co-operation for realising vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (prosperity from cooperation). This ministry will provide separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement in the country.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

    A minister in charge for the new portfolio may be named on Wednesday.

    The new ministry will help deepen cooperatives as a true, people-based movement reaching till the grassroots.

    In the country, a cooperative-based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility.

    The ministry will work to streamline processes for ''ease of doing business'' for cooperatives and enable development of multi-state cooperatives (MSCS).

    The central government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership. The creation of a separate ministry also fulfils the announcement made by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi cabinet expansion

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X