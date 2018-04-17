'Modi government has destroyed banking system', blames Rahul Gandhi

Criticising the government for the cash crunch, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the banking system by ushering in 'acchhe din' for a fugitive businessman like Nirav Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi again attacked Modi government.

समझो अब नोटबंदी का फरेब

आपका पैसा निरव मोदी की जेब



मोदीजी की क्या ‘माल्या’ माया

नोटबंदी का आतंक दोबारा छाया



देश के ATM सब फिर से खाली

बैंकों की क्या हालत कर डाली#CashCrunch — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2018

Separately, Congress party also slammed Modi government and even accused it of deliberately creating a situation of the cash crunch in the country.

News reports say that ATMs around the country are running of out cash. Is it just gross mismanagement by the Modi Govt or is this a deliberate move? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) April 17, 2018

Recently, the cash situation has deteriorated across India. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat are some of the states where people are complaining about ATMs going out of cash.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to Twitter to assure that there is no cash crisis.

"Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Overall there is more than the adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by 'sudden and unusual increase' in some areas is being tackled quickly," Jaitley tweeted.

