Modern Killer Singer Omar Iben Chekroun On How Music Makes Him Happy & Soothes His Mind

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Omar Iben Chekroun is a popular name in the luxury lifestyle business. Born in Morroco in 1989, Omar has changed his life for the best with his hard work and determination. After achieving his entrepreneurial dream, Omar is now venturing into the world of music.

From childhood, Omar Iben Chekroun has been passionate about music. His family would often make him listen to the songs of some legendary artists from different parts of the country. Omar felt a connection with the art and used to practice singing and learned to play various instruments all by himself.

Well, life happened, and Omar had to first focus on building a luxurious and financially stable life for himself. Once his business in Calfornia showed good growth, he decided to give music a chance. He often wrote songs during his free time and now wants to compose and share them with the world. He believes that people who love classical music with a touch of rock will definitely connect with his work.

About his transition in the music world, Omar Iben Chekroun shares, "Music played a key role in my upbringing. I grew up listening to different songs in various languages. I believe songs express emotions we which fail to speak to people. They take us to a journey or in the world where everything seems vulnerable yet peaceful. Music makes me happy and soothes my mind and I thought why not give my another passion a chance? I am quite hopeful that people will enjoy my journey as a musician-singer too."

When asked how he plans to go with his music career, Omar shares, "In today's time, social media is enough for your good work to reach people. A lot of platforms allow independent artists to share their work. I am also going to do the same. I will soon make official announcement about my new songs."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 16:38 [IST]