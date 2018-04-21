Moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolts Narmada district in Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Narmada district in Gujarat on Saturday (April 21). The tremors were felt at 4.56 pm in several areas including in Dediapada, Sagbara and Rajpipla. No casualties or damage to properties has been reported so far.

On April 10, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Singrauli region in Madhya Pradesh. No loss of property or injuries to people was reported.

On March 10, an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 3, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Churachandpur region of Manipur.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 had hit Manipur in January 2016, killing 11 people and injuring more than 200 others in India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

A WhatsApp message claiming that a massive earthquake would soon hit India's capital Delhi was making rounds last month. The message read that the earthquake would be a massive one measuring 9.1 on Richter scale. The viral hoax message had stirred panic amongst the residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

