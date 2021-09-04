YouTube
    Mock drill at Mumbai Airport: Don’t panic say cops

    By
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 04: A mock drill at the Mumbai Airport led to an evacuation, but the police urged the people not to panic.

    ANI quoting a statement by the Mumbai Police said that a mock drill is being conducted at the Mumbai International Airport. No one needs to panic, the statement also read.

    Officials said that the mock drill was not expected to affect the schedule of the flights. Pictures were being shared on the social media showing passengers being moved out at Terminal 2 of the International Airport.

    Saturday, September 4, 2021, 12:36 [IST]
    X