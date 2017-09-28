Mob sets bus ablaze after a 5-year-old killed in accident in Rewari

Chandigarh, Sep 28: Angry protestors set a private bus ablaze after a 5-year-old boy was crushed to death in Haryana's Rewari on Thursday.

A private bus hit a two-wheeler near the circular road in Rewari town today, triggering angry protests. Three minors including the 5-year-old were riding pillion on the motorcycle driven by their uncle when it was hit by the bus, DSP (Headquarters), Rewari, Gajender Kumar said over the phone.

The children were headed towards their school when the accident occurred, he said.

The boy was crushed under the wheels of the heavy four-wheeler while the other two children and their uncle were flung high up in the air, he said.

The bus driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind after which people gathered there and damaged its window panes. They later set the bus on fire, the police official said. Angry locals blocked the road for nearly three hours and only after much persuasion, the police managed to get it cleared.

"We have registered a case against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving and under other relevant provisions of the law," the DSP said.

Earlier today, the traffic on Yamuna Expressway came to a halt near Mathura after locals blocked the highway in protest against a road accident which left three persons injured.

PTI