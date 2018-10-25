  • search

Mizoram polls 2018: Zoram Peopls’ Movement announces 35 candidates

    Aizawl, Oct 25: The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), an electoral alliance featuring seven political parties, on Wednesday (October 24) revealed names of 35 candidates it is fielding for the November 28 Assembly elections in Mizoram, The Mizoram Post reported.

    Two of the 35 candidates are women. The ZPM has decided to contest in 39 out of the 40 seats in the Assembly, leaving out the Tuichawng seat in the Chakma region after the NGOs have asked not to field candidates from the Chakma community, the report added.

    The ZPM is yet to come up with the names of the candidates for the remaining four seats. The alliance has fielded its chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma from Serchhip and Aizawl West-I constituencies. Alliance secretary Lalhmangaiha Sailo will be fielded from Aizawl West-II constituency.

    The oldest candidate fielded by the ZPM is K Thanzauva (72) while A H Thangliana and V Malsawmtluanga, both aged 30, are the youngest in the lot.

    Poll dates

    Lalduhoma not only expressed confidence over the alliance winning the elections but also said that once in power, they would introduce a new system, the Post report added.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 11:02 [IST]
