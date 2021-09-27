Supply of essential commodities getting normalised in Mizoram as trucks entering from Assam

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's sister dies of Covid-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Aizawl, Sep 27: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday took to his social media platform to mourn the death of his elder sister Lalvuani. She was 88.

Zoramthanga, took to twitter and posted, "It is with deep sorrow that I announce the demise of my beloved elder sister Lalvuani (88-years) this morning at 11:30 am. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered."

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 on the September 27th, 2021.

India added 26,041 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,36,78,786, while the active cases declined to 2,99,620, the lowest in 191 days.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,856 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 92 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.24 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 94 days, according to the ministry.