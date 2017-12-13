Mizoram Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2018: Check date sheet here

The Mizoram Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2018 date sheet has been released.

Class 10 examination will begin on 1 March, higher secondary school leaving certificate exam (class 12) will begin on 5 March 2018. Students will also get a copy of the same from their respective schools. CBSE students, in the State, shall have to wait till January for their exam time table. But as seen in previous years, CBSE and State Boards usually begin the board examinations at the same time.

For class 10 students, the practical exam for Science, Introductory Information Technology and Home Science subjects will begin on 19 March, a day after the completion of the exam.

For class 12 students, the practical examination will be held before the theory examination for the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Computer Science, Accountancy, Geology and General Foundation Course (vocational).

Theory examination, for both the classes, will be held from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm (except 1.30 pm to 4.00 pm for old scheme exam). Practical examination will be held from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm. The Board has uploaded the exam time table at the official website mbse.edu.in.

