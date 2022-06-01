Mitali Express flagged off: Check India-Bangladesh train route, stations, ticket price, timings

Fact Check: Is Indian Railways running a lucky draw? Know all details about viral message here

New Delhi, Jun 01: India-Bangladesh train connectivity through West Bengal will receive another boost from today with the inauguration of Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bangladesh's Railway Minister Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujon flagged off "Mitali Express" between New Jalpaiguri (India) and Dhaka (Bangladesh) via video conferencing.

"The relationship between India & Bangladesh is based upon our shared heritage,our shared present & our shared future. The development that we have in both the countries is today accelerated in a very big way by the warm friendship b/w the 2 nations at all levels," said Ashwini Vaishnaw Railway Minister.

"Mitali Express will be yet another milestone in increasing this friendship, in strengthening this bond, in improving this relationship," he added.

The Mitali Express will run two days a week on Sunday and Wednesday.

The Mitali Express train will begin its journey from New Jalpaiguri, India at 11:45 (IST). It will arrive in Dhaka Cantonment, Bangladesh, at 22:30 (BST)

The train departs from Dhaka Cantonment, Bangladesh at 21:50 (BST) every Monday and Thursday, and it arrives in New Jalpaiguri, India at 07:15 (IST)

The new Jalpaiguri - Dhaka Cantonment leg of this train will consist of four First Class AC (Seating only), four AC Chair cars and two luggage-cum-generator vans

The ticket prices of the Mitali Express for AC Birth is 4905 BDT, AC Seat is 3805 BDT and AC Chair is 2705 BDT

You can track the Mithali train by sending messages to 16318 by typing TR SPACE 3131 or 3132. There will be a minimum charge for each message.

