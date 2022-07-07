Presidential Polls 2022: Draupadi Murmu has better chances to win after Maha development, says Mamata

Mistakes can be rectified: Mamata Banerjee on Mahua Moitra's Kali

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, July 07: Days after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) distanced itself from party MP Mahua Moitra's remarks on Goddess Kaali, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said people make mistakes but they can be rectified.

"We make mistakes while working but they can be rectified. Some people don't see all the good work and suddenly start shouting... Negativity affects our brain cells so let's think positively," said Mamata while addressing a students' credit cards distribution event in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is facing an FIR for her comments on Goddess Kaali.

The TMC on Tuesday condemned the comments made by its MP Mahua Moitra on Goddess 'Kaali' at an event.

It took Twitter to distance itself from her controversial comments. "The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments, [sic]" TMC tweeted.

Speaking at India Today Conclave East 2022, Moitra said that Kaali was a "meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess" for her. "There are some places where whiskey is offered to gods and in some other places it would be blasphemy," she said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra shares note amid Kaali controversy: Be careful...

"When you go to Sikkim, you will see that they offer whiskey to Goddess Kaali. But if you go to Uttar Pradesh, and if you tell them that you offer whiskey to the goddess as 'prasad', they will call it blasphemy," Moitra added.

Mahua Moitra has stopped following the official Twitter handle of the party. However, she still follows only TMC supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 18:10 [IST]