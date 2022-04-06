'Mission Himachal Pradesh': Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Mandi today

Dharamshala, Apr 08: Buoyed by its victory in the recently held Assembly elections in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stepped up its efforts to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, where the polls are due later in 2022.

To being its poll campaign, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Mandi district today.

Mandi is the home district of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through the roadshow is looking to project itself as a major contended for the state Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held later this year.

This would be party's first major event in the run up to the Himachal Assembly polls and would also reflect the mood of the public in the hill state.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain, during his recent tour to Dharamshala, said his party's membership drive has been successful in the hill state as three lakh people joined AAP in the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, the state party in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that preparation have been completed and the Mandi rally would be a grand success.

Himachal is set to go to the polls at the end of this year along with another BJP-ruled state Gujarat. AAP has also announced to contest to the Shimla municipal election, the schedule for which is expected very soon.

