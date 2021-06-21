YouTube
    Mission 2024: Sharad Pawar to host meeting of non-Congress opposition parties tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to host meeting of non-Congress opposition parties tomorrow, amid speculation over a national coalition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Sharad Pawar
    "A meeting of Rashtra Manch, a political action group,launched by TMC leader Yashwant Sinha to be held at Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar's residence tomorrow," ANI reported.

    "NCP's Majeed Menon, Samajwadi Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari and other leaders to participate in the meeting," it added.

    Earlier in the day, the NCP chief met noted political strategist Prashant Kishor, amid speculations that a non-BJP, non-Congress national front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

    Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi, second meeting in 2 weeksPrashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi, second meeting in 2 weeks

    Reportedly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee want to form a non-BJP, non-Congress front of all regional parties to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Sharad Pawar is likely to play a larger role in the next general elections by way of putting together an anti-Modi alliance.

    sharad pawar

    Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 14:41 [IST]
