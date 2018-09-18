  • search

Missing: Digvijaya Singh does not feature on Congress posters in MP

    Bhopal, Sep 18: Eyebrows were raised when former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Digvijaya Singh did not find a mention in the posters at a rally that was addressed by Rahul Gandhi here. The Congress president had sounded the poll bugle for the Congress in the election bound Madhya Pradesh.

    The posters erected at the BHEL Dussehra ground however found a mention of leaders such as Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. This was incidentally Rahul Gandhi'S first visit to Bhopal since he took over as the president of Congress.

    Although Singh shared the dais with Rahul Gandhi, he did not find a mention in the posters. All through the 12 kilometre route covered by the Congress president, there were posters which donned Kamal Nath and Scindia prominently.

    MP, Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig and said that Singh was like his elder brother. His pictures were not found in the posters of the Congress. It is intriguing, he also added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 5:51 [IST]
