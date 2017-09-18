School Director, teacher rape student in Rajasthan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A case of sexual assault has been reported from Rajasthan in which a minor girl was allegedly raped by school Director and a teacher in Sikar district.

Minor girl raped by teachers in Rajasthan
Representational Image

The victim's parents in their complaint alleged that the two had been sexually assaulting the girl for some days after calling her to school on the pretext of extra classes.

According to ANI reports, the girl was later forced by the accused to undergo an abortion. The victim has been referred to Jaipur after excessive bleeding.

The culprits are identified as school director Jagdish Yadav and teacher Jagat Singh Gurjar. Rajasthan Police has registered a case against both the accused who are on the run.

A case was also registered against Dr Rajnish Sharma and his wife Kanan for carrying out illegal abortion and destroying evidence, police said. 

(With agency inputs)

Read more about:

rape, rajasthan

Please Wait while comments are loading...