Ministry of Minority Affairs releases new guidelines for Haj 2022

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 01: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday released an online application form and new guidelines for the upcoming Haj. He had previously said the entire Haj 2022 process in India would be 100 per cent digital. Application process to be started from today onwards.

Haj 2022 process is being chalked out after deliberations between the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Haj Committee of India, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and India's Consul General in Jeddah and other agencies keeping in view all aspects of challenges posed by the pandemic, a statement said.

Earlier Haj Pilgrims used to travel through 21 embarkation points but Haj 2022 Pilgrims would be allowed to travel through only 10 embarkation points.

Vaccination status of pilgrims crucial

The selection process of Haj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses and guidelines and the criteria for the same shall be decided by the Indian and Saudi Arabia governments, keeping in view coronavirus protocols during the time of Haj 2022.

Women who applied under Mehram to be exempted

The Union minister also mentioned that all the women who have applied 'Mehram' (male companion) will be exempted from the lottery system.

"The applications of around 3000 women who had applied for Haj 2020 & 2021 under without 'Mehram' category will be eligible for Haj 2022 also if they want to perform Haj next year," Union Minister added.

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 14:43 [IST]