Minister Nawab Malik's son lodges FIR after man demands Rs 3 cr to facilitate his father's release

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Mar 17: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son Amir Malik filed an FIR against a man who allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore to get his father out of jail on bail, a police official said on Thursday.

Last month, Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

After he filed the complaint, the VB Nagar police registered the FIR against the unidentified person late Wednesday night, he said. According to the complainant, he received an email in which the sender, who identified himself as Imtiyaaz, allegedly said he will try to get NCP leader Nawab Malik out on bail and demanded Rs 3 crore in Bitcoins.

"I have lodged the FIR, but can't share more about it as it is a confidential matter," Amir Malik told PTI. A senior police official said, "We have registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and provisions of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway."

On February 23, Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a property deal allegedly linked to the aides of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 16:39 [IST]