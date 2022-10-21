Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh [Watch Video]

Military chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search operation on

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 21: A military chopper crashed in the Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, according to news agency ANI.

"A military chopper crashed near Singing Village, 25 km away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district today. Site of accident not connected by road, rescue team sent," ANI quoted the Defence PRO as saying in a tweet.

The incident occurred around 10.40 am. "The site of the accident is not connected through the road. A rescue team has been rushed and all other details are awaited," Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police Upper Siang, told ANI over the phone.

Received very disturbing news about Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MNdxtI7ZRq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 21, 2022

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the clip of the incident on his social media page and wrote, "Received very disturbing news about Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers. [sic]

This is the second such incident this month after a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on October 5.

"An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to a nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment," an official statement had said.