'Militants from Kashmir are martyrs', says PDP MLA

Amid ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the killing of a civilian and alleged human rights violations, PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmed Mir on Thursday said that killing of both, the terrorists and the security forces, is "sad". He said that the government should sympathise with families of terrorists as well as security forces.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been witnessing ruckus over several issues in the last few days. The opposition members of National Conference and Congress created the ruckus in the assembly on Wednesday against the civilian killing in forces firing in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

"Militants who are from Kashmir are martyrs, they are our brothers, some of them are minors who don't even know what they are doing," Aijaz Ahmed Mir told the media.

"We should not celebrate the killings of militants, it is our collective failure, we feel sad when our security forces are martyred as well, we should sympathize with parents of security jawans and with parents of militants as well," he added.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had on Wednesday said the political issues should not be given religious colour.

"If we do no believe in the Constitution of J&K or of the nation, then what would you achieve. Whatever we (J&K) have to get, we will get from this country (India). We will not get anything from anywhere else," she said in the assembly.

Members of National Conference (NC), Congress and CPI(M) expressed anger over the death of a 20-year-old man allegedly in firing by security forces following the killing of a militant in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was marshalled out of the House on Tuesday after he tried to enter the well of the House, demanding the release of the Kashmiri youth, who have been arrested on the charge of playing Pakistani National Anthem during a cricket match in Bandipora district.

OneIndia News