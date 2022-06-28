Mild tremors rattle Kasaragod, nearby areas in Karnataka

India

oi-PTI

Mangaluru, Jun 28: Mild tremors were felt in many parts of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning. Similar to the earthquake on June 25 that shook parts of the taluk, the tremor measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was felt at around 7.45 am on Tuesday, officials said.

The National Center for Seismology stated that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km. The residents of Sampaje, Aranthodu, Peraje, Jalsoor, Ubaradka, Thodikana and Mittur in Sullia taluk of the district felt the tremors that lasted four seconds.

On June 25, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9.09 and its range was 4.7 km from the epicentre.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 12:27 [IST]