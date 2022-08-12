India
    Migrant labour from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists

    New Delhi, Aug 12: A migrant labour from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Terrorists fired upon the labour late on Thursday night the police said.

    The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Amrez from Madhepura district in Bihar. Amrez was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

    Representational Image

    "During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," the Kashmir Zone police said on Twitter.

    The incident took place within 24 hours of a failed infiltration bid by terrorists at an Army camp in Rajouri. Two terrorists were killed while four soldiers lost their livers in the pre-dawn suicide strike.

    Subedar Rajendra Prasad (of Maligoven village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district), Rifleman Lakshmanan D (of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu), Rifleman Manoj Kumar (of Shahjahanpur village in Haryana's Faridabad), and Rifleman Nishant Malik (of Adarsh Nagar village in Haryana's Hisar) were the four Army personnel who lost their lives in the attack.

    migrant terrorists jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 8:25 [IST]
