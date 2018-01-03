MIG aircraft on fire at Goa airport, 6 flights delayed

India Air Force's MiG 29K aircraft catches fire at Goa airoport, Watch Video | Oneindia News

Goa airport was shut on Wednesday after Indian Air Force's MiG-29K aircraft with a trainee pilot went off the runway while taking off and caught fire at Goa airport on Wednesday. According to reports, pilot ejected to safety. Firefighters have been rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

The Navy spokesperson said, "External fire extinguished. Efforts in hand to localise & extinguish internal fire onboard the MiG 29 k aircraft." Six flights have been delayed and three diverted as the airport was shut down.

The incident took place around 12 noon and efforts were on to extinguish the flames. Eyewitnesses said the aircraft veered off the runway before it could take off. Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area Punit Behl confirmed the incident but said more details would be known later.

Check the flight status here: www.goanairport.com/arrivals.php#

OneIndia News