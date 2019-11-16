MiG-29K on training mission crashes in Goa, 'bird hit led to fire in the engine'

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Panaji, Nov 17: A MiG-29K fighter aircraft which was on a training mission crashed in Goa on Saturday, said reports. The pilots are said to be safe as they ejected before the trainer version of the fighter went down.

"The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely," ANI quoted Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal as saying.

The Navy further said that the Mig 29 trainer aircraft was flying from ashore (Goa). "During recovery, there was a bird hit and fire in the right engine was observed. Both pilots ejected and are safe. Aircraft crashed in open/ safe area. No casualties reported. Further details being ascertained".

On October 24, Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had a narrow escape when a helicopter carrying him and his staff crash-landed in Poonch in Jammu region. The Advanced Light Helicopter was on its way from forward area in Jammu to Srinagar when it developed a snag and had to crash land at Bedar area in Poonch district.

On October 06, a pilot was killed in a trainer aircraft crash at Sultanpur village of Telangana's Vikarabad district.