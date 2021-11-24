MHT CET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list available now: Check cetcell.mahacet.org

Mumbai, Nov 24: The MHT CET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The MHT CET merit list will be released for both the Maharashtra and all India candidates.

The registration for the MHT CET CAP was closed on November 21, but the facility of online registration, and document verification conformation of application form for admission to seats other than the CAP seats will continue until December 23.

"The application of such candidates shall be reverted back to the candidate in his/her Login for rectification. "Candidate shall upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession. The status of acceptance/rejection of Grievance raised by candidate shall be available in candidates Login along with latest receipt cum Acknowledgement," read an official statement.

The MHT CET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list is available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 13:41 [IST]